State lawmakers reviewing proposal to encourage more movie production in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri filmmaker is pleading with lawmakers to bring back a major incentive to entice production companies to make movies in the Show Me State.

State lawmakers are weighing whether Missouri should offer tax credits for film companies, something other states are already doing. Movie advocates say it will be a win-win on many levels.

"I grew up going to a dance studio in Arnold Missouri and I said I can see a movie being set there,” said Michelle Davidson, a movie producer.

She’s from St. Louis and writes films. She even acts when the role calls for it.

"I see it from all sides. I'm in the trenches,” Davidson said.

Yet, when it comes to making those movies, she travels elsewhere.

"I often have to go to Georgia, Louisiana, different states like Oklahoma," Davidson said.

It often comes down to the bottom line.

"I have a friend that has a filming business and he had to move to Tennessee because he couldn't afford to be in Missouri,” said Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum of St. Louis.

She’s now asking lawmakers to back a movement to lure filmmakers back to Missouri. She's pushing for a law to give them a 20% tax credit. Filmmakers could qualify for additional credits if they meet certain conditions, including showing the Show Me State in a positive light. Missouri had a similar measure years ago but it expired in 2013.

"I think this is the best time to bring it back,” Appelbaum said.

It's not just about getting more eyes on the Show Me State. Advocates say the tax credits will boost the economy, putting people to work.

"Construction, hotels, restaurants…whether it's a makeup artist, you see the actors, there are a lot of people behind the camera that make it happen, people building the sets, catering, craft services, the people that drive the actors to and from,” Davidson said.

"When you think about what Gone Girl did for Cape Girardeau, how it increased their economy when they were doing production there,” Appelbaum said.

Now it's up to state lawmakers to comb through the details before we see if it's written in the stars.

"These are businesses that are often deciding which states they're going to choose from and 33 states have incentives across the country. Missouri is not one of them so we’re not even in the game,” Davidson said.