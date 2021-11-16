State senator from Sullivan announces bid for U.S. Senate

Senator Dave Schatz is a business owner who was elected to the state Senate in 2014.

SULLIVAN, Mo. — An eastern Missouri state senator is joining the long list of Republicans running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.

The Springfield News-Leader reported that Dave Schatz, who is from Sullivan and is president pro tem of the state Senate, made the announcement Tuesday.

"I'm not the fanciest guy in the race," Schatz, 57, said in an online ad. "I'm definitely not the slickest. But if you're looking for a U.S. senator who will get the job done, I'm your guy."

Schatz joins a list of GOP candidates with greater name recognition. They include former Gov. Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey.

