ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that they believe will keep former county executive Steve Stenger from drawing a pension.

On Tuesday, the council unanimously passed an ordinance that prevents any elected official from collecting a county pension if convicted of a felony committed while serving in an official capacity.

Councilman Tim Fitch said the council believes the new ordinance will keep Stenger from getting a pension because it was passed before his sentencing, which is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Stenger pleaded guilty in May to theft of honest services, mail fraud and bribery less than a week after resigning from the executive's office.

