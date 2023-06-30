St. Charles County executive will not seek another term

The next election for the office is in 2026.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — After nearly 30 years in office, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann won't seek re-election, the government said Friday.

Ehlmann, 72, is currently in his fifth term as county executive, first being elected in 2007. He also served as the County’s director of administration.

Previously, Ehlmann has served as a member of the Missouri House and Senate and as a circuit judge. He has also worked as a public school teacher and attorney.