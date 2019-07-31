ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is seeking a judge's permission to repay what he owes the county in restitution before his sentencing.

Stenger's attorney, Scott Rosenblum said paperwork has been filed, requesting a judge's authorization to repay the full $130,000 in restitution before sentencing, which is scheduled for August 9.

Stenger pleaded guilty to three federal charges back in May in connection to five pay-to-play schemes that spanned from 2014 to 2019.

Under the deal, federal prosecutors have agreed to stop further prosecution of Stenger as it relates to matters involving him they're already aware of.

The deal also means that had the case gone to trial, prosecutors would've presented evidence that proved Stenger's guilt.

Each crime carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, but federal sentencing guidelines suggest a likely three to four years behind bars.

In addition to those possible punishments, Stenger was ordered to pay restitution, but the specific amount was not released. Rosenblum said the $130,000 would be the full restitution payment.

The District Court Clerk requires authorization from a judge to make restitution payments.

RELATED: Businessman pleads guilty in case tied to Stenger

RELATED: St. Louis County businessman to enter guilty plea on Tuesday in Stenger scheme

RELATED: Former chief of staff for Steve Stenger pleaded guilty in federal corruption case

RELATED: Businessman indicted in Stenger pay-to-play scheme, pleads not guilty

RELATED: Sam Page calls for state auditor to look into losses from pay-to-play scheme

RELATED: Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleads guilty to federal corruption charges

RELATED: Former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger pleads guilty to charges