ST. LOUIS — Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti hasn’t decided whether he’s going to run for president, but one thing is for sure—if he does, his national campaign headquarters will be based in St. Louis.

Avenatti confirmed his intention with 5 On Your Side.

“The City of St. Louis has always filled a very special place in my life. If I run, I can think of no place better for my national campaign headquarters,” Avenatti wrote in an email.

Avenatti is a St. Louis native. He graduated from Parkway Central High School and is a huge Cardinals fan.

"I feel very fortunate to have grown up in St. Louis. I've been exposed to a lot of great people in the Midwest," he told 5 On Your Side anchor Mike Bush. "I obviously have a tremendous amount of phenomenal memories in St. Louis, and I still enjoy making it back to the city when I can."

The lawyer catapulted into the national spotlight for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her case against Pres. Trump. He has since said he’s considering a presidential run in 2020, but hasn’t launched an official campaign.

Avenatti already has visited the early political hotbeds of New Hampshire and Iowa, where he told voters he was considering matching the president’s style with his own confrontational brand.

"When they go low, we hit harder," Avenatti said, modifying a former first lady Michelle Obama slogan.

Avenatti said he had grown up in Missouri without a "golden toilet" — an allusion to the Trump family's wealth — and was the first in his family to graduate from college.

As a trial lawyer, he said, he represented "Davids" against "Goliaths" — and still does now, he said, with his advocacy for Daniels, who says she was coerced into staying silent about her alleged relationship with Trump, and for immigrant families separated by the White House's crackdown on asylum seekers at the border.

