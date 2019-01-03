ST. LOUIS — In just two days, St. Louis will vote for who becomes the next Board of Aldermen president. Before you tune out or lose interest, just know, whoever wins Tuesday could make a big difference when it comes to a city-county merger, the future of the airport and how we fight crime.

There are three front runners in the Board of Aldermen president's race.

Megan Green, a current alderwoman who wants the top job.

State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, who now wants to serve city government.

Lewis Reed, who already has a job and would love to keep it.

The Board of Aldermen president is a really unique position. The name doesn't sound all that impressive, but the position has almost as much power as the mayor of St. Louis.

The official aspect of the job is to run Board of Aldermen meetings, but their biggest responsibility is to serve on what"s called the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

The board consists of three people: the mayor, the comptroller and the Board of Aldermen president.

This one committee essentially makes all the financial decisions for the city.

So will Lambert Airport privatize? Estimate and Apportionment could kill that plan before it reaches the full Board of Aldermen.

Should we bring in a new policing strategy to St. Louis? Estimate and Apportionment would set the budget for that.

Here's the other thing — Tuesday's election is technically just a primary, but the three front runners are all Democrats and there's no Republican on the ballot.

Essentially, it will serve as the general election.

Do your homework and then show up to vote on Tuesday!