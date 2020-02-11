'They're taking the right to vote very seriously' | The minority vote could have major effect on the election

For the first time, Latinos outnumber Black voters and represent the largest minority voting block with 32 million Hispanic eligible voters.

ST. LOUIS — More than 93 million votes have already been cast in this year's presidential election. It's projected the number could hit 100 million before voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

As every vote counts, 5 On Your Side learned how important the minority vote is this year and how it can influence results.

For the first time, Latinos outnumber Black voters and represent the largest minority voting block with 32 million Hispanic eligible voters.

Besides the numbers, Latinos are also participating in early and absentee voting at rates almost 3 times their participation in the 2016 election.

The Pew Research Center found this year, Gen Z voters ages 18-23 are a more racially and ethnically diverse group compared to older generations.

The chairman of the Hispanic Leaders Group of Greater St Louis, Antonio Maldonado says, the common theme among Latinos right now is motivation.

"They are very, very passionate for voting this year. It's going to make the greatest effect on the election," Maldonado says.

In a survey by Pew Research, it says Latinos listed three important issues for their vote: The economy, health care and the COVID-19 outbreak.

As for other minority groups, about 70,000 Bosnian immigrants living in the St. Louis area.

Anna Croslin with the International Institute explains immigration can also be one of their passions when heading to the polls.

"Immigration is a unique issue that's outside of the norm, which is affecting the immigration population," Croslin says.

She says something common about minority groups though is their passion to get involved.

"Many times they come from countries where they weren't able to vote. You value it more when you have to give up something to be able to get it," Croslin says.

As the Election is just a few days away, the minority vote can cause a major effect on the final results.

"They're taking the right to vote very seriously," Maldonado adds.