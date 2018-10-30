CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — President Donald Trump will be in Missouri twice in the next week to campaign for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley in his race against Senator Claire McCaskill.

Trump will be in Columbia on Nov. 1 and in Cape Girardeau on Nov. 5 for rallies.

The Nov. 5 rally will start at 9 p.m. It will be his first visit to Cape Girardeau in the last two months. He was scheduled to hold a rally there on Sept. 13.

Country music singer Lee Greenwood will perform live at the rally. He's expected to sing his signature song 'God Bless the USA'.

