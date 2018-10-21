MURPHYSBORO, Ill. — Pres. Trump will campaign for Republican Congressman Mike Bost, who represents Illinois’ 12th District in the East St. Louis area and southern Illinois.

Bost’s campaign announced the rally Sunday afternoon. The rally is set for Saturday, October 27. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the rally starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Southern Illinois Airport in Murphysboro.

"I'm honored to have the president visit Southern Illinois," said Bost. "President Trump enjoys wide support in Southern Illinois for good reason. I've worked with him to bring 800 steel jobs back in Granite City, reform the VA, and give working families a $2200 tax cut."

The president's visit comes just 10 days before voters in Illinois, Missouri and across the nation head to the polls for the potentially pivotal midterm elections.

Bost is running for re-election in the 12th District, which covers the Metro East area, Belleville, Mount Vernon, Carbondale and areas south. He was first elected to the U.S. House in 2014.

Anyone wanting to attend should click here for more details on tickets.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story had different times listed as shared by Bost's campaign. The campaign later emailed out the updated times.

