ST. LOUIS — President Donald Trump handily won Missouri’s Republican primary against little resistance Tuesday, the AP said.

The Associated Press declared Trump the winner about 30 minutes after polls in the state closed Tuesday night.

Four years ago, Trump picked up 37 of the state’s 52 delegates after he beat out Ted Cruz by fewer than 2,000 votes. Trump handily won the state over Hillary Clinton in the general election by more than 500,000 votes.

Trump has benefited from strong support from the Republican Party since then, and his campaign has worked to seize control of the nominating process to turn August’s GOP convention into a “four-day infomercial” for his campaign, the Associated Press reported.

