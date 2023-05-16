A look at legal jousting judge will consider during Tuesday's Kim Gardner hearing

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is moving ahead with the lawsuit to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office immediately

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has not requested any evidence or scheduled any depositions to defend herself against Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s lawsuit seeking to remove her from office immediately – until now.

And Tuesday, a new judge assigned to the case per her request will have his first chance to preside over the matter in a hearing he scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Anything is possible.

Judge Thomas Chapman could issue rulings from the bench on the multiple motions before him – including Bailey’s demand to remove her from office immediately.

He could also grant Gardner’s recent motions seeking thousands of pages in discovery from Bailey and his office related to everything from employee performance and class work to correspondence about a case in which Gardner led an effort to free a man from prison.

Gardner is also seeking to depose Bailey himself before her scheduled deposition with Bailey’s office later this week.

Gardner has announced she will be resigning June 1 and has argued in legal filings that the attorney general’s requests for information from her office are now moot because of it.

Bailey said Gardner could rescind her resignation at any time, which could effectively put the state back at square one if it withdraws its lawsuit and discovery requests now.

“Despite motions by Gardner and her office that claim that she will, eventually, resign, the State cannot treat this case as moot because Gardner can always withdraw her resignation,” one of the attorney general’s recent filings says.

It continued: “Gardner and her office have resisted providing any discovery—even a single-page telephone directory—for at least 71 days.”

Bailey has also accused Gardner of giving “contradictory statements about her resignation.” 5 On Your Side’s Mark Maxwell was the only reporter present for an April 29 speech Gardner gave at a church.

“Less than a week before her letter announcing her intention to resign, Gardner stated in an April 29th speech, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m not resigning. I’m not doing nothing. You’re gonna have to remove me,’” the filing says.

It continued: “Gardner has not provided the State or its people any reason to take her promises at face value,” according to the filings.

Gardner’s legal team has also filed requests for thousands of pages of documents from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office that largely mimics the type of documents Bailey is seeking from her office. They include records that relate to Bailey and/or any of his employees taking classes of any kind while employed by the state; time sheets and calendars from Bailey along with his Republican predecessors Eric Schmitt and Josh Hawley; information about alleged mistakes of the Attorney General’s Office’s employees; and cases that the Attorney General’s Office has dismissed.

Gardner has also filed a deposition notice for Bailey, which conflicts with a deposition of Gardner’s Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley that’s been scheduled for Wednesday since March 28.

Bailey’s office argues Gardner did not properly serve Bailey with the subpoena and he cannot legally be deposed during this proceeding.

“Put simply, the Attorney General is not a witness for the State, and instead is the officer empowered to speak on behalf (of) the State,” the filing says.

Bailey’s office has served a subpoena to St. Louis University’s School of Nursing program to learn more about the courses Gardner has been taking there, arguing the law is clear when it comes to requiring an elected official devote their “entire” time and energy to their elected position and nothing else.

It is the latest – and some legal experts say – one of Bailey’s strongest arguments to oust Gardner from office.

Gardner issued a statement following Bailey’s accusations about how any insinuation that her time in the nursing program interferes with her official duties as the city’s top prosecutor is “patently false.”

Bailey states Gardner's interest in discovery and depositions came only after he started his probe into her classwork.

“For those seventy-three days, Gardner intentionally chose a course of inaction, despite being repeatedly informed that the State intended to request an expedited trial setting,” the attorney general’s filing says. “It was only after Gardner learned that the State discovered she was completing clinic hours for a nursing program during work hours, and after she expressed her intent to resign, that she filed: (1) a deposition notice for the Attorney General on a conflict date; and (2) a non-compliant third party subpoena on the Attorney General’s Office.”

Also in the most recent filings, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office included copies of emails sent to St. Louis City Counselor Sheena Hamilton pertaining to the scheduling of a deposition of Comptroller Darlene Green.

It followed an I-Team report regarding the few staff members who remain within Gardner's Victim Services Unit.

Bailey's lead attorney on the case, William Corrigan, wrote in an email Friday to Hamilton: "Ms. Gardner remains in office, and, as reported in the media last night and today, victims and their families continue to suffer the consequences. Thus, for these and other reasons, we will be opposing s. Gardner's motion to stay and to quash..."

Gardner’s lawyer, Michael Downey, replied to the emails Friday stating, “A further comment: if the AG’s Office really wanted to make things better in the City, perhaps you would focus on assisting the Circuit Attorney’s Office and facilitating the transition to a new Circuit Attorney, instead of demanding broad discovery and basically irrelevant depositions for a case that – unless you have some real trick up your sleeve – has no chance of going to trial in September 2023.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office seized on Downey’s words in its filings, stating not only can Bailey not be deposed, but her own attorney called all of the depositions related to it “irrelevant.”

That’s one of the only points upon which it appears both sides agree.

Bailey’s legal team wrote that a deposition from Bailey would, in fact, be irrelevant in this case.

Check back at ksdk.com for live streaming and coverage of Tuesday's hearing at 1:30 p.m.