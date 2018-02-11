Along with Amendment 1 and Amendment 2, Proposition C would make medical cannabis legal in Missouri.

The proposal by Missourians for Patient Care would tax marijuana at 2 percent and spend the proceeds on services for veterans, drug treatment, early childhood education and public safety in cities where medical marijuana facilities are located.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office, the proposal would cost $2.6 million initially and $10 million annually, with annual revenues of at least $10 million to the state and $152,000 to local governments.

This statutory amendment would delegate marijuana oversight to the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Public Safety.

Unlike Amendments 1 and 2, Proposition C has an additional requirement: Local community support would be required before and after its local licensing authority approves medical marijuana use.

Missourians for Patient Care collected about 131,000 valid signatures, including 21,255 in the 7th Congressional District.

To get on the ballot, statutory initiatives require fewer signatures than constitutional amendments. State lawmakers can also change statutory initiative provisions if an initiative passes.

