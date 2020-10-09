US Senate candidate Mark Curran

Mark Curran is the Republican Party nominee running to unseat Illinois Senator Dick Durbin in the November general election

ST. LOUIS — Mark Curran is the Republican Party nominee running to unseat Illinois Senator Dick Durbin in the November general election.

He is running against incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin, who has held the office since 1997.

Curran was the sheriff of Lake County from 2006-2018.

He faces incumbent Durbin, Libertarian Party candidate Danny Malouf, Green Party candidate David Black and Willie Wilson of the Willie Wilson Party.

About Mark Curran, according to his biography

Lake County Sheriff — 2006 to 2018

Under budget 12 consecutive years

Implemented the Community Safety Team

Created the Veteran’s Ambassadors Program to care for Lake County Veterans who are in need of help

Formed the Lake County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force

Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force

The first sheriff nationwide to spend a week in his own jail (2008)

Attorney General’s Gang Crime Bureau Chief