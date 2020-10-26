Verify: Does writing on ballots disqualify them?

A Five On Your Side viewer emailed a Facebook post to the Verify team claiming additional writing on ballots, disqualifies them.

ST. LOUIS — Social media is full of posts about the upcoming election.

A 5 On Your Side viewer emailed the Verify team about a Facebook post claiming any writing on a ballot by a poll worker could disqualify it.

The 5 On Your Side Verify Team checked Missouri law. It states election judges are required to write on a ballot before giving it to the voter. Two election judges of different parties initial a voter’s ballot after they’ve verified the voter’s identity.

We can verify that in Missouri, writing on your ballot by a poll worker, will not disqualify it.

We also checked with the spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Elections, Matt Dietrich.

Dietrich said in Illinois, ballots, other than marking votes, should not have any other writing on them.