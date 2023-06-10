Vice President Kamala Harris to visit St. Louis

The Democratic National Committee is holding its fall meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — The vice president was scheduled to be in St. Louis for a short visit Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to be a speaker at the Democratic National Committee fall meeting.

Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff were scheduled to arrive at St. Louis Lambert International Airport just after 2:30 p.m.

Harris was scheduled to participate in a discussion at the fall meetings at about 4:15 p.m. Registration for the fall meeting events was closed.

5 On Your Side will stream the discussion here at 4:15 p.m. or when it begins Friday.

Harris was also scheduled to speak at a campaign reception.

She was scheduled to leave St. Louis at about 7 p.m., headed for Joint Base Andrews.

The DNC meetings were scheduled through Saturday with various caucuses gathering to talk about policy and issues.