More options to vote absentee ahead of St. Louis mayoral election

On April 6, the city will choose a new mayor

ST. LOUIS — In one week, voters will decide who will be the next mayor of St. Louis.

Current mayor, Lyda Krewson, is not seeking reelection. The race is down to two candidates: St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer.

On Tuesday, the city opened two "off-site" absentee voting locations. Eligible voters who can't cast a ballot on election day can go to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church located at 4092 Blow Street or Better Family Life located at 5415 Page Boulevard.

Both locations are open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also cast an absentee ballot at the city's Board of Election Commissioners office located at 300 N. Tucker Boulevard. The last day to vote absentee is Monday, April 5.

The city lists the following reasons a person can vote absentee:

Absence on Election Day

Incapacity or confinement due to illness or disability

Religious belief or practice

Employment as an election authority (does not apply to campaign workers)

Being incarcerated (provided all qualifications for voting are retained)

Certified participant in the address confidentiality program established under RS MO Sections 589.660 - 589.681

Last November, the city saw an unprecedented number of people voting absentee due to COVID-19 concerns. However, according to the Board of Election Commissioners' website, COVID-19 concerns will not be considered a valid reason to vote absentee for the April 6 election: