Here's how to watch Tuesday's hearing in the effort to remove Kim Gardner from office

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey will be back in a St. Louis courtroom Tuesday in Bailey's effort to remove Gardner from office.

Tuesday's hearing will be the first in the quo warranto case since Gardner announced her resignation, which is effective June 1. Bailey has said his office will continue to try to remove Gardner from office and there is no reason for her to remain in office until June.

A notice of hearing said Gardner's office on Tuesday will present its motion to stay discovery in the case and present objections to a request for a protective order filed by Bailey's office and objections to protocols for electronic documents in the case.

Judge Christopher Hinckley has allowed cameras in the courtroom for the hearing.

