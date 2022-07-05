Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in Missouri primary

If you aren't registered yet, there are still a few options: online registration, mail-in registration and in-person registration.

ST. LOUIS — If you want to cast a vote in Missouri's August primary, your last day to get registered is Wednesday, July 6.

According to the Missouri secretary of state's website, July 6 is the registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary election. The registration deadline for the general election is Oct. 12.

You can check your registration status by clicking here.

You can register to vote in Missouri if you meet the following qualifications:

17 and a half years of age to register, 18 years of age to vote

United States Citizen

Missouri resident

If you aren't registered yet, there are still a few options: online registration, mail-in registration and in-person registration.

To register online, click here.

If you want to register by mail, you can print an application and fill it out. As long as it is postmarked by Wednesday, your application will be considered on time.

If you want to register in person, you can go to the county clerk's office or any DMV office or any state agency providing services to the public. To find the address for your county clerk's office, click here and pick your county from the dropdown menu.

For more information about voting in Missouri and what you need to cast a vote on election day, click here.