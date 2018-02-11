Election Day is Tuesday, November 6th, and both Missouri and Illinois voters will be a part of what is being called by many on both sides of the aisle, the Midterm Election, to determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House as well as a host of issues that could transform life in both states.

Here’s what you need to know to vote in Missouri:

Poll hours

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you’re in line by the time the polls close at 7 p.m., you still have the right to cast your vote. You don’t have to be done voting by the time the polls close.

Check your registration

The deadline has already passed to register to vote in Missouri, but to find polling places and sample ballots and other information, visit the Missouri Secretary of State’s website.

Enter your name, address and birthday to make sure you’re registered.

From there, you can go to the office’s “Voter Outreach Portal” to find your polling location, sample ballots and contact information for your local voting authority.

Submit

Missouri Voter ID rules have changed — here's what you need to know

A clarification to a ruling by a Missouri Circuit Court judge has changed Missouri Voter ID rules yet again. Cole County Senior Judge Richard Callahan clarified his decision Tuesday morning, saying photo IDs are no longer required to vote in Missouri, but some form of ID is necessary.

The following are acceptable forms of ID:

Missouri Driver's License

U.S. Passport

U.S. Military ID

Missouri College ID

Utility bill

Bank Statement

Government Check

Paycheck

Any Government Document that shows your name and address

Any of those forms of ID will allow you to vote using a traditional ballot.

If you don't have any of those, or you forget them at home, you can still fill out a provisional ballot.

If you encounter any problems at the polls, please contact 5 On Your Side at:

Phone: 314-444-5125.

Email: ksdk-desk@ksdk.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ksdktv

You can also file complaints with the U.S. Department of Justice, on Election Day only by calling (312) 469-6157

What's On the Ballot in Missouri

U.S.Senate | Senator Claire McCaskill vs. Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley

Missouri Auditor

Missouri's 1st District

Lacy Clay (D)

Robb Cunningham (L)

Robert Vroman (R

Missouri's 2nd District

Missouri's 3rd District

Donald Stolle (L)

Katy Geppert (D)

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)

Missouri's 8th District

Jason Smith (R)

Jonathan Shell (L)

Kathy Ellis (D)

The Amendments

The Propositions

What's On the Ballot in Illinois

Illinois Governor

