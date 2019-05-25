ST. LOUIS — A possibly kidnapped woman was found safe in Cahokia, Il. on Saturday.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police were searching for the woman after Illinois officers were notified of a possible kidnapping on Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis City Communications Division received a 911 call from the victim's phone a short time later, which indicated the suspect and victim were traveling south of downtown.

Dispatchers said they heard the suspect threaten the victim's life and then assault her during the call.