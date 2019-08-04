SAN ANGELO, Texas — A daughter's tweet about her pride in her postal worker dad went viral last week. Fernando Barboza is a postal worker who makes it a habit of befriending canines along his route.

"We like to think we are the guardians of our routes our neighbors that we deliver we are the guardians we watch out for everything." Barboza said.



Barboza has been delivering mail on Route 320 off Christoval Road in San Angelo five days per week for the last six years.

“It’s more like an ice breaker, when I go to the door with a package to give to the customer. The customer takes the package and they have their furry buddies with them, and I say 'hey, I have something for you too', and they get happy,” Barboza said.



For the last four years, Barboza has delivered the mail and special treats to furry friends who greeted him at the door. Recently, people have taken notice of him after his daughter tweeted about him. The tweet gained more than 871-thousand retweets referring to a letter from a customer.



“Gretchen was a big German Shepherd, and the owners have a glass door, and every day, she would sit at the door. And I got to know her and even when I didn’t have a package to go to the door, I would call her name and her ears would perk up. Monday, there was a note in my mailbox (the one that went viral) and I thought it was an April Fool’s joke and it wasn’t. She passed away,” Barboza said.

The note from Gretchen's family, the Ciminos, posted on Barboza's daughter's page said, "Gretchen passed away yesterday. She asked me to ask you if you would share her treats that she never got to finish with the other dogs on your route. She always enjoyed seeing you come to the door and was always happy to get a snack from you."