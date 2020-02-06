Preparations for celebrations of life of George Floyd underway

Although attendance inside may be limited, the funeral will broadcast worldwide.

MINNEAPOLIS — Family, friends, strangers around the world will have four different opportunities to celebrate the life of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin down Floyd's neck on Memorial Day. Video of the incident went viral on social media, setting off more than a week of protests across the country.

North Central University will be the epicenter for the very first memorial for George Floyd on Thursday. The service will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., and Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy. National News leaders like Lester Holt plan to broadcast from the top of the parking garage just across the street from the NCU Sanctuary entryway.

“It’s obvious an incredibly moment for the country,” said Dr. Scott Hagan, “It’s very significant, we are in the heart of downtown Minneapolis, we were simply asked if we would be open to hosting it and of course our hearts were right there.”

Hagan serves as President of NCU and is also part of the Minneapolis Clergy, but travels across the country to preach.

The Lindquist Sanctuary is getting last minute preps for the funeral of George Floyd. North Central University agreed to host the first of four memorials. Floyd reportedly lost at the hands of fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin accused of cutting off his breathe with a knee. A woman recorded it with her cellphone as others pleaded for the officer to release his hold with three other officers participating in the arrest.

Although attendance inside may be limited, the funeral will broadcast worldwide. All with a backdrop of George Floyds face, the names of others killed by police and a caption for George himself that reads, “I can breathe now”. It’s a response to the repeated peas from Floyd telling officers he could not breathe while being held down by his neck.

Hosting the funeral has renewed hope for the university's President Dr. Scott Hagan. When he got the telephone call request Hagan didn’t hesitate to say yes.

President Hagan still gets emotional just talking about what happened to Floyd at the hands of police officers. He is sure the deadly incident has had an impact on people in his own circle that may not otherwise get involved emotionally or otherwise.

“I think it has struck a nerve in a place I know as a white pastor and now president, it has struck a nerve among my colleagues and people like I have never seen before,” said Dr. Scott Hagan, “I think there is a chance for transformative moments personally and for the nation."