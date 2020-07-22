The Red Rocks are a magical place. And they were the perfect backdrop for an Oregon man to pull off quite the surprise for his bride-to-be.

PHOENIX — A story of hope and happiness during these tough times, a young out-of-state couple from Oregon kept having to push back proposal plans because of the pandemic.

With a little help from their friend Denise Nelson, who happens to be a photographer, they were able to make it to their special spot in Sedona to seal the deal on tying the knot.

"She was in shock and her mom was texting me all day like, 'Ah, I can't wait, I can't wait!" Nelson told 12 News.

As a photographer, Nelson said she feels blessed to capture special moments in people's lives. Graduations, family time and now especially engagements.

Nelson said she knows the couple from CrossFit back in Oregon and says keeping this secret was harder than any heavy lifting she's ever done at the gym.

"I moved down to Arizona, and they're like, 'We're coming down and we want to do photos with you' and that's when Jake reached out to me and was like, 'Hey let's plan this,'" she added.

While the original plan was to propose in March during spring break, the stay-at-home order here in Arizona hindered that, so Jake started eyeing July -- even considered Mother's Day weekend at home in Oregon.

"He's like, 'I just really feel it on my heart that Sedona is the place where I'm supposed to propose and that's why I want to be patient and wait for that perfect timing,'" Nelson said.

Even though it rained on the drive up on July 17, Nelson knew that was the day, they were meant to call their own.

"She texted me and was like, 'Denise it's pouring,' I was like, 'Oh, my goodness,' -- the world and the weather after re-scheduling it three times, I was like the world and the weather needs to cooperate for just one day," she added.

During a brief wardrobe change, Nelson snuck the ring in Jake’s pocket and the rest played out like a fairy tale.

"I watched it again and she went straight for him, a lot of girls go for the ring but she went straight for him. It was true love and it was super precious," she said.

Watch here:

Part 1 https://vm.tiktok.com/JFDh7rJ/

Part 2 https://vm.tiktok.com/JFAoJUM/