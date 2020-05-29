Blog: 7 shot, police cars damaged and fires set during justice for Breonna Taylor rally in downtown Louisville

Protesters blocked traffic while chanting, “No justice. No peace. Prosecute police.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thursday evening in downtown Louisville protesters calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case gathered near the Hall of Justice at 6th and Jefferson.

Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers on March 13 when they executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment.

Her death has since gained national attention, and many have called for charges against the officers involved in her death.

1:00 a.m. - LMPD confirms at least seven people were shot during Thursday night's protest.

Breonna Taylor's sister release statement pleading with the crowd to go home.

"Thank you so much for saying Breona's name tonight. We are not going to stop until we get justice, but we should stop tonight before people get hurt. Please go home, be safe, and be ready to keep fighting. We appreciate it more than you know"

7:00 p.m. - Crowd begins to gather in downtown Louisville chanting 'No justice, no peace. Prosecute the police."

8:00 p.m. - Crowd continues to grow and move still chanting.

9:00 - Rally continues two hours after it started.

9:30 - Protesters set a garbage can on fire.

10:00 p.m. Police on the scene, trying to keep the crowd contained.

10:30 p.m. Police set up staging area in downtown Louisville.

10:50: p.m. - Crowds continue to move about.

11:00 p.m. - Police mobilize head towards crowd.

11:15 p.m. - Arm torn off statue of Louis XVI Statue

11:26 p.m. - Crowd rocks EMS truck.

12:15 a.m. - Protesters set park bench on fire in middle of 6th street. Police fire tear gas to try and disperse the crowd.

12:35 a.m. - Protest still in full mode. Police release tear gas.

3:00 a.m.

Mayor Fischer issued the following statement on the protests that took place:

"Last night and early this morning protesters took to the streets in downtown Louisville to express their deep frustration about the Breonna Taylor case. While the situation is still unfolding, we know that were several hours of peaceful protest before some in the crowd turned violent, leading to seven people being people shot from within the crowd. Five are in good condition; two were sent to surgery. My prayers are with all of them. No officers fired their weapons, and my thanks go to the police officers who, despite risk to themselves, got aid to those injured.

I feel the community’s frustration, the anger, the fear. But tonight’s violence and destruction is not the way to solve it.

Breonna’s death was a terrible tragedy. But, as Breonna’s family said tonight, answering violence with violence is not the answer. Gunfire and vandalism does not advance our cause – and it cannot be tolerated."

Fischer went on to say that he supports protesters' First Amendment rights to protest peacefully.

He closed the statement by saying:

"I urge protesters, again, as Breonna’s family said tonight – to say her name. But let’s not see anyone else get hurt. There is only one way forward, and that’s working together. Work for the truth, work for peace, work for justice. For Breonna, her family and for all of Louisville. Our community of Louisville is a place that so many of us love – with all of its beauty and imperfections. We have no choice but to rise to this moment, work together through our challenges and build our city up – for everyone."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. WHAS11 has multiple crews in the area.

