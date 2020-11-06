The family of Chris Green said he was in a medically induced coma. Green was at a demonstration when people pulled down a statue that fell on him.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The wife of a man who was hit by a Confederate soldier statue said Thursday that doctors put him into a coma as they treated him for his injuries.

Medics took Chris Green to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Wednesday night. He was at a protest at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne Portsmouth when people starting tearing it apart. At one point in the night, some of the people pulled down the statue which landed on Green.

Prior to that, demonstrators chanted things including ""No Justice, No Peace." Some used bolt cutters, hammers, and other objects to chip away at the monument. Muskets and swords held by the statue's figures were ripped away.

Portsmouth police were on scene, but they did no step in to stop the protesters.

The heads of the four soldiers surrounding the monument were cut off. The mood in the crowd mostly was celebratory. A marching band joined in with an impromptu performance.

The celebration, however, came to an abrupt halt shortly after 9 p.m., when the statue came down on Green.

Police moved in to secure the area with crime scene tape, as medics took Green away on a stretcher. Officers asked that the remaining protesters leave.

Green's wife, who wasn't with him at the demonstration, said her husband of 13 years coded twice while he was in the ambulance. She told 13News Now that they have two children.

Green's wife said she was upset that protesters "didn't think" when they pulled the statue down.

On Thursday, Black Lives Matter 757, the group that organized the demonstration Wednesday night, tweeted that a Gofundme page was set up to help Green's family with expenses.

Portsmouth City Council held an emergency meeting earlier in the day and decided on a July 28 hearing to decide on the monument's fate.

During the meeting, council members raised concerns about people's safety after protesters earlier in the day Wednesday started climbing and spray-painting the monument.

Councilman Nathan Clark said, "I watched several videos today that showed individuals climbing on the monument. If one of those had fallen off onto that new fence that is there and impaled themself and seriously injured or killed, i would believe that the city would have the lawsuit filed against us."

Clark added that he thought a taller fence should be put up around the monument.

"I agree that, I'm very concerned about the vandalism. and there were even children climbing up on there. Saw one little boy that couldn't have been more than 10 or 11 years old. He was barely as tall as the fence, and he was up by one of the soldier statues and then climbing down and over the fence, and that is concerning that somebody could get hurt."

The city manger, who was part of the emergency meeting, said she was looking into putting up a taller fence.

Green's wife said she hadn't decided if she would pursue legal action against the city.

The monument has sat near the intersection of Court Street and High Street in Olde Towne since it was built in the late 1800s.