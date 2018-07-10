ST. LOUIS — The Christopher Columbus statue in Tower Grove Park has sparked controversy throughout St. Louis. It’s because a local group is calling for it to be removed.

However, some people in the area had mixed feelings about whether or not it should come down.

Andrew McCausland was one of those people, he said he doesn’t think it shows a true representation of the actual history.

McCausland said he's not sure if the city should spend money on fully removing the statue. But he does not agree with the verbiage that says Christopher Columbus was the discoverer of a new world.

"I understand the sentiment and I agree with correcting the false misperception of our history that has been taught to us in our schools,” Mccausland said.

He believes the true history behind the genocide of Native Americans needs to be included on the statue as well.

"If you read into actual history not what we were taught in our schools the brutality and the inhumane treatment of the first Indians by Columbus as well as the other sailors and first explorers was atrocious. I certainly think it should be used as an educational monument to help people understand the reality of this history," Mccausland said.

And other onlookers like Wayne Scott had mixed feeling as well.

"If Native Americans aren't offended, then I don't think it’s something we should be making a big deal about," Scott said.

However, he does empathize with those who think it should come down.

"What would happen if I went to New York City and I went down to ground zero and it was Bin Laden Parkway and there was a statue of Osama Bin Laden, that doesn't make sense. Just like it doesn't make sense to have something honoring Billy the Kid, and I suppose just like it doesn't make sense to have something honoring Christopher Columbus," Scott said.

And although neither of them was sure it should be removed, both men agreed that something needs to change.

“We definitely need to be aware of the reality of the world we live in If we want to be able to take positive steps into the future,” Mccausland said.

Some of the people who are against the statue will be protesting to express why they are asking for the statue to be removed. The protest will take place in front of the statue in Tower Grove Park on Columbus Day from 12 to 2 p.m.

