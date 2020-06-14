Updates | Fire guts Wendy's where Atlanta police officer fatally shot man

The protests follow the shooting of Rayshard Brooks on Friday night.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta man was shot and killed in a confrontation with police at the Wendy's restaurant on University Avenue on Friday night.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed after police said he pointed a police taser at one of the officers as he was running away from them. It happened at around 10:30 p.m. on June 12.

Since that time, many major changes have happened in the city with the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and the termination of one of the officers involved.

The death of Brooks has also added more fuel to ongoing protests against police brutality which have been ongoing in the city since the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2020

6:30 a.m. | As smoke billows from the Wendy's that was set on fire, people return to the building to continue protests.

2:30 a.m. | Atlanta police say they made 36 arrests on Saturday evening during the protests. That number does not reflect anything beyond 12 a.m.

2:10 a.m. | After several warnings to disperse from the University Avenue area, a large police presence is seen lining up in formation to possibly make arrests.

1:40 a.m. | Protesters are seen throwing objects at the windows of a nearby BP gas station and convenience store. Police use tear gas to attempt to stop them.

1:15 a.m. | A dumpster near the Wendy's has been set on fire, according to 11Alive's Jon Shirek.

1 a.m. | Some protesters appear to attempt to head back onto the Downtown Connector, but are not successful when they are met with Atlanta police officers in riot gear along the on-ramp. Others have attempted to enter via the exit ramp.

12:30 a.m. | Atlanta police identify the two officers involved in Friday's shooting that killed Rayshard Brooks and confirm one has been fired. Officer Devin Bronsan has been placed on administrative duty and Officer Garrett Rolfe has been terminated. Bronsan has been with the department since Sept. 20, 2018 and Rolfe was hired Oct. 24, 2013.

SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2020

11:49 p.m. | A majority of the firefighters have left the scene of the restaurant after burning out of control for the better part of an hour.

11:30 p.m. | The bulk of the fire at Wendy's is extinguished after Atlanta firefighters were finally able to make their way to the structure, according to 11Alive's Hope Ford on the scene. Large crowds of protesters continue to gather.

11:05 p.m. | Huge crowds continue to gather at nearby gas stations close to Wendy's along University Avenue. Police in riot gear are moving toward restaurant using smoke or gas igniters in an attempt to clear crowds.

10:40 p.m. | Flames at the Wendy's break through the roof and the restaurant appears to be fully engulfed.

10:19 p.m. | The interior of Wendy's is on fire and flames are visible through a drive-thru window and the dining room.

10:17 p.m. | A portion of the Downtown Connector reopens and traffic is slowly moving.

10:10 p.m. | 11Alive's Doug Richards says dozens of protesters are arrested as police begin to clear the roadway. A prison transport bus has made its way to the scene.

10:05 p.m. | Atlanta Police and Georgia State Patrol move toward protesters on Downtown Connector and begin to make arrests.

9:51 p.m. | Fires have been set out in front of the Wendy's where a man was shot and killed. Video shows at least three different fires.

9:46 p.m. | A second group of protesters has gathered on the other side of the interstate.

9:15 p.m. | As cars back up a large distance away on both sides, Atlanta Police have arrived in MARTA buses on the opposite side of the interstate. Police are in riot gear.

9 p.m. | A massive crowd has amassed on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta as protests of Brooks' death move into the evening hours.

5:15 p.m. | Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields agrees to step down, as announced by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

5:07 p.m. | GBI releases surveillance video from Wendy's.

4:30 p.m. | GBI Director Vic Reynolds urges public and media to be patient as they investigate and agree to release surveillance video from Wendy's.

FRIDAY, JUNE 12, 2020

11:00 p.m. | Crowds begin to gather at Wendy's and it remains peaceful.

10:33 p.m. | After police respond to Rayshard Brooks sleeping in his car at the Wendy's drive thru on University Avenue, a struggle ensues and Brooks is eventually shot by police. He is transported to Grady Hospital where he died in emergency surgery.

