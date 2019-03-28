ST. LOUIS — More than 100 students walked out of a Parkway high school on Wednesday after students posted what many consider a racist video to social media.

The three girls seen in the video haven't returned to school since spring break, even though the video wasn't recorded on campus.

This video of three Parkway Central High School sophomores was posted to social media during spring break. The school district said racially offensive language can be heard in the video.

The video was not recorded on school grounds, but more than 100 students walked out of class Wednesday to show their disapproval of the video.

The district also disciplined the students seen in the video.

After the walkout, students spoke with administrators about ways to address situations like this. The St. Louis NAACP President encourages students and staff to discuss ways to handle offensive behavior.

It's unclear when the students seen in the video will return to school. District leaders didn’t say exactly how they've been punished because of privacy reasons.