After a bald eagle in Colorado watched her lifelong mate die, wildlife professionals said that, truthfully, she and her eggs didn’t stand much of a chance.

She was alone – truly no mate to man the nest if she went looking for food.

But this eagle is proving she is a strong, independent woman who will beat the odds, even if they’re stacked against her. In a two-week span, she became a widow, she single-handedly nurtured her two eggs, and she also seemingly found herself a new, younger man.

The eagle’s mate died at about the same time the bomb cyclone hit Colorado on March 13. She mourned him, as did Winston Herbert, the wildlife photographer who has observed their nest for years. Herbert continued to keep watch over the nest, where, on Friday, he saw something unexpected.

Herbert stopped by at about 11 a.m. and found a new guy hanging around (and apparently, others have taken notice, too).

“They both seemed to be getting along well. This was exactly one week after the older male died. Older neighbors came to talk…” he told us.

That’s right. Faster than you can say Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, it appeared this eagle had gotten back in the game.

Herbert guesses that based on his looks, the new male is a juvenile, maybe between 3 years old and 5 years old. His pictures show them canoodling in her nest.

On Saturday, he spotted the lovebirds together again.

“She stopped sitting on the eggs and was gone for a long time. But did come back with the new juvenile companion and was there on Sunday morning.”

And Sunday’s update seemed to show this rebound relationship may be getting serious.

“Both flying high in the sky… March 24, 2019," Herbert said. "Neighbor did inform me that they were both in the nest last night together and were there in the morning.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife can't yet confirm if the new eagle is a mate. The main wildlife officer on this case was not at work Monday.

Though, they did tell us that it's not typical for eagles to find new mates this quickly – after all, officials haven’t even finished tests on the father of her two eggs to determine if it was the blizzard that tragically led to his death. But, CPW said it’s possible she could have already moved on to someone new – proving there is love after loss.

We’ll keep checking in with CPW to see what the wildlife experts have to say about it.

But if you’re wondering what relationship experts have to say:

HeartAcheToHealing.com suggests mourning should take time. Allow yourself time to bereave.

OpenToHope.com says even those who are resistant to new dates after a loss usually change their minds "immediately" when they meet someone interesting.

And while it doesn't specifically have anything to do with moving on after the death of a loved one, the relationship bible, Cosmopolitan, suggests it's okay to find love quickly again after a serious relationship but to look for warning signs that you're not actually ready.

As for dating a younger man? We don't need experts to tell us that that's her business.

9NEWS has chosen to not disclose the nest's specific location for its protection.

