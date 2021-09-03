Disney World sells out as people head to Florida for spring break

Walt Disney World is sold out of tickets to all four parks next week, according to the theme park's website.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're planning to take your mask and mouse ears to Disney World this spring break, you might be out of luck.

There are available spots for some of the parks starting March 20, but the Magic Kingdom and Disney's Hollywood Studios are booked for the rest of the month.

This comes as much of the country heads on spring break, including Hillsborough and Pinellas public schools, and people are eager to get out after more than a year of the coronavirus pandemic.

A recent Travelocity survey shows that 60 percent of people are planning a spring or summer trip this year, and many of those destinations are close to home.

Although Disney is a popular destination this spring break, the park is still operating at a limited capacity and enhancing cleaning and safety measures. Guests are still required to wear masks and remain socially distant.

If you weren't lucky enough to snag a ticket this time around, don't worry. The park will be holding "The World’s Most Magical Celebration” in honor of its 50-year anniversary for roughly 18 months.

To check out future ticket availability, you can visit Disney World's website.