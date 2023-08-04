Native American protections increased in Illinois as Gov. Pritzker signs 3 new laws

The laws focus on Native American remains, wearing cultural regalia at graduation and mandating Native American history is taught in the state's public schools.

ILLINOIS, USA — Native and Indigenous Illinoisans now have expanded protections under state law after Gov. Pritzker signed three bills into law Friday afternoon.

The laws focus on the treatment of Native American remains, wearing cultural regalia at graduation and mandating Native American history is taught in the state's public schools.

“Today, we take another step forward in repairing generations of harm and building a brighter future for our state’s Native American and Indigenous Peoples,” Pritzker said in an emailed statement. “At its core, this legislation is about respect. Respect for those who came before us and those who will come after—and that is why we want to teach our children this history, to avoid the mistakes of the past and to instill that respect from an early age.”

The laws include:

HB3413 - Amends the Human Remains Protection Act to establish procedures for encountering human remains or gravesites. Additionally, the law brings the Illinois State Museum in coordination with federally recognized tribes with ties to Illinois to determine the remains' tribal identity and return them to the appropriate burial.

- Protects the rights of Illinois students to wear accessories that reflect cultural, religious or ethnic heritage protected under the Illinois Human Rights Act at graduation ceremonies. HB1633 - Adds Native American history to the list of required curricula for state public schools. The law specifically mentions requirements focused on teaching about the genocide and forced resettlement of Native Americans by settlers and the history of tribes in the Midwest.

Each of the laws went into effect right after the governor signed them. Pritzker was presented a blanket during an honor ceremony at the bill signing.

“We’ve longed for the day we can bring respect to our history and our ancestors the way they should’ve been respected centuries ago. Today means that can finally happen," said Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Chairman Joseph "Zeke" Rupnick said in an emailed news release. “This new law puts Illinois on a path to free the remains of our ancestors so they can be buried with the dignity they always deserved.”

Cahokia

Chickasaw

Fox

Illini

Kaskaskia

Kickapoo

Michigamea

Moingwene

Ojibwa

Ottawa

Peoria

Potawatomi

Sac

Tamaroa

Pritzker signed 93 bills into law Friday.

