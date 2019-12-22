Semi-truck crashes into Florida's historic Desert Inn

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — A semi tractor-trailer crashed Sunday morning into Florida's historic Desert Inn Motel.

Pictures taken by Mike Brown and published on his Facebook page, the South Florida Wanderer, show the jackknifed truck in the building. It appeared the front section of the building collapsed after the truck took out several of its support beams.

The Desert Inn is located at 5570 South Kenansville Road near State Road 60.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt, and the cause of the crash is not yet known.

It was listed to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places on Jan. 3, 1994, as a place of local significance. Documents filed with the National Park Service describe it as a two-story, wood-frame building.

Southeastern Osceola County, the documents read, was an open cattle range and forest land with two dirt track roads. It's believed the Desert Inn was built as a new structure or of a few existing buildings and primarily served as a trading post.

"Oral tradition indicates that it was built by E. P. "Dad" Wilson in the mid 1920s," reads the application to the Park Service to list the inn as a historic place. "Little is known of Wilson's background, but he acquired several hundred acres of land near the junction through which cattle drives passed with some regularity."

Flamingo Magazine details its rich history and its many changes, once being "a bar and brothel for cowboys, lumbermen, ranchers and farmers."

The Desert Inn more recently was a restaurant prior to its June 2018 closure.

