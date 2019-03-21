Reports are circulating that the St. Louis Cardinals are close to an agreement on a contract extension for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first broke the news on Twitter on Thursday while the Cardinals were actually finishing up a spring training game against the New York Yankees.

Rosenthal is reporting the deal will be for at least five years and at least $110 million.

ESPN's Jeff Passan is also reporting a Goldschmidt extension, saying it will be worth around $130 million for five years.

Goldschmidt has yet to even hit the field at Busch Stadium as a Cardinal after being traded to the club from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the offseason.

The 31-year-old Goldschmidt is a career .297 hitter with 209 home runs in his career.

His current contract expires at the end of 2019, where he would then be a free agent.

