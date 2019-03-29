SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state of Illinois might be on its way to designating an official soda, thanks in part to some Germantown students and a state representative.

Illinois State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) recently presented legislation to make Ski soda the official soda of Illinois.

Ski has been bottled by the Excel Bottling Company based in Breese, Illinois since 1961 and has used the same recipe since its original introduction.

Excel Bottling is one of the few remaining independent family bottlers in the entire country.

Their most popular product, Ski, has become a cult hit in southern Illinois and the St. Louis area over the years.

On Wednesday, a group of students from Germantown Elementary visited the Capitol to support Meier's soda legislation.

Jordyn Robke, Garret Arensten, Landon Holtmann and Owen Huelsman spoke on behalf of the class in front of the House State Government Administration Committee.

As for its progress, HB 3037 was re-referred to the Rules Committee on Friday.

Illinois State Representative Charlie Meier