VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Some parents in Hampton Roads are turning to ride-sharing services to get their children to school and friends' houses. It’s convenient, but many people are wondering if it's legal and if it's safe.

“It’s really hard to find the time when it starts at 6 o’clock when you live all the way in Newport News by the airport and traffic is horrible,” parent Michelle Benders said.

Michelle Benders is a mother of two. She knows how tight scheduling can be and understands the ride-sharing route can be tempting.

“I’ve heard other parents use Uber and Lyft to get their children to places, but just, in my opinion, I don’t feel it’s safe," Benders told 13News Now.

Drivers for Uber and Lyft said picking up people who are younger than 18 is becoming a problem.

“There were two kids, one that was about 15 and one that was about 10, a boy and a girl, and when I pulled up, I obviously knew they were underage because you could tell just by looking," one Uber driver stated. He explained that their mother ordered the ride to take the children to school, but the mother was nowhere in sight.

On Lyft’s website, it lines out that if a driver believes a passenger might be underage, the driver may ask the passenger to confirm their age. Anyone under the age of 17 they are not allowed to ride alone in a Lyft vehicle.

Uber’s policy explains a rider must be at least 18 years of age to have an Uber account and request rides. If a child is using a parent's account, a parent or guardian must be with them at all times.

“There’s just so many things that can be a liability issue. Say they are going to school, it’s what I’ve seen a lot of recently," the Uber driver said. "They need a ride to school because their parents don’t take them, or they miss the bus or something. If the school is closed, or for example and they don’t have a cell phone because they are using their parents to get there, how are they going to get home?”

Another problem drivers have come across is when parents order a ride for their underage kids, and the driver must deny the trip. That impacts the driver.

“It takes me out of the way where it was busy at where I burn my gas and waiting for them to come out there to find out that they are underage. It takes my time away to. It’s a waste of time all the way around,” the Uber driver said.

Ride-sharing drivers hope more parents become more aware of the rules and regulations before typing in their location.

