GRAFTON, Ill. — As the Mississippi River At Grafton rises toward 27 feet, some nine feet above flood stage, water is creeping into a few places along Illinois Highway 100.

Mayor Rick Eberline said there are a few detours, but the town is still open and only three businesses have been forced to close due to flooding. Eberline said the closings are only for a block or two where water covers the road.

At the Grafton Pub, owner Paul Roberts said when "you live on the water, this is what you do." He said while the water is a little higher than last fall, it's not as high yet as in 2017.

We found several people out enjoying the nice weather and the view of the widening river from the deck of the balcony.

The concern is in the months ahead. With the spring flood season starting so early this year and more snow still to melt to our north, any additional heavy rain upstream could mean problems in the future. For now, though, Mayor Eberline said the town is open for business and plans to stay that way.