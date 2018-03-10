In art, a collaboration between artists is where we, as consumers, are rewarded with a new and unique piece of original work. In the context of beer, a collaboration between brewers is where we, as beer drinkers, are rewarded with new and unique brews to drink.

But most recently, you may have noticed a new collaboration trend among brewers, that of brewing for a cause. Many St. Louis brewers have become socially aware and have turned that awareness into opportunities to not only create a new beer but to help where they can.

This week, Schlafly announced a new collaboration beer that is meant to do just that. The brewery is partnering with The Watering Bowl Doggy Daycare to release a new special-edition American Pale Ale (APA to benefit the Animal Protective Association of Missouri (APA) with a new beer called Uncaged Ale.

The APA certainly appreciates the support; they even named a recent litter of puppies after Schlafly beers. Sarah Javier, executive director of the APA, says, “We appreciate the efforts of Schlafly and The Watering Bowl to bring attention to our mission to build lasting bonds between pets and people, and what better way to bond than over a beer?”

Rescue pets are an important cause to many individuals within the brewery. Schlafly Beer’s Ambassador Brewer Stephen Hale explains, “We hope that the Uncaged Ale starts a conversation about pet adoption over a beer. Our American Pale Ale has long been a favorite of craft beer fans so we’re hoping it will entice rescue pet lovers to support a worthy cause. The name ‘Uncaged Ale’ speaks to the mindset of the discerning craft beer drinker as well as the joy of a dog or cat who’s found a forever home.”

Uncaged Ale is available on tap at The Schlafly Tap Room and at the Bottleworks.

Proceeds from each pint sold will benefit the Missouri shelter.

