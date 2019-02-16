EUREKA, Mo. — A salt truck went up in flames on a route in Eureka Friday afternoon, and a witness captured it all on camera.



"I heard what sounded like an explosion,” Ryan Thornhill said.



He looked out the window and saw the truck on fire and noticed the driver was thankfully already out.



"I'd say it was about a minute until it was fully engulfed,” he said. "Me and my wife were looking, videoing through the bedroom window and you could actually feel the heat coming through the glass."



Ryan's wife called 911, and Eureka firefighters quickly put the fire out with a cloud of foam.



The fire Department says the cause was likely electrical.



