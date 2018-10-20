PANAMA CITY, Fla. — At Christmas time, a man known as ‘Salvage Santa’ in Panama City has helped children in need.

After Hurricane Michael, Salvage Santa, also known as officer Mike Jones, is now trying to salvage his own home.

For years, he has taken broken, unwanted bicycles and toys and turned them into Christmas presents for families in need.

But, Hurricane Michael destroyed his workshop.

Jones rode out the Hurricane in his home with his wife and grandchildren.

He said he’s never been so scared in his life, but promises they will still celebrate Christmas.

He said he’s just happy to be alive.

