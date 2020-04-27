The incident took place near the Northwoods Shopping Center.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department responded to an apartment complex where "multiple people" were found dead.

The incident took place in the 17000 block of Henderson Pass near the Northwoods Shopping Center.

Chief William McManus said Monday morning that it appears a woman killed her two kids and their grandmother before turning the gun on herself.

The woman was 38-years-old and the grandmother was 68-years-old. The children, a boy and a girl, were three and five-years-old.

Chief McManus said the incident appears to be a "murder-suicide" situation. The mother had recently lost custody of the children.