SAN DIEGO — Several churches in San Diego are being overwhelmed with asylum-seeking immigrants dropped off on the streets with nowhere to go.

You may have seen signs welcoming immigrants at churches before.

There is hospitality needed more than ever as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement releases detained families in San Diego.

The Episcopal Dioceses of San Diego has assigned 10 of their locations as shelters.

One of the drop off locations is in the East Village, an area riddled with homeless people.

In a written statement ICE told NBC 7, starting on Oct. 23 they began to cut back on post-release procedures for apprehended families. Meaning, there is no post-release plan. Families are being released with no plan on where to go or how to get there.

For safety reasons, the dioceses did not release the exact locations. Once at the church, people have access to food clothing and portable showers.

The Episcopal Dioceses stated they are receiving on average 50 people a day at each of their 10 locations.

