ST. LOUIS — The massive storm system that is bringing severe weather to the south may bring parts of our area some wet snow as it departs Sunday.

Rain has spread in from the south during the evening and could be moderate to heavy at times south and east of St. Louis.

Winds will pick up out of the north-northeast and become a bit gusty toward sunrise Sunday. With temperatures north and west of the metro area dropping into the middle 30s to around 40°, some wet snow is expected in the colder areas.

While the snow may stick to grassy surfaces if the intensity is great enough, ground temperatures are quite warm and any snow won't be around for long.

With a gusty breeze Sunday, temperatures will be stuck in the 40s for highs. The widespread rain is expected to scatter out into a few showers during the afternoon.

Areas south and southeast of St. Louis will likely see rainfall totals from one to two inches with a few places receiving more than two inches of rain.

As the storm exits late Sunday, the sky will clear and the winds eventually die down overnight Sunday. By Monday morning, as temperatures drop into the low and middle 30s, frost is likely to form across much of the area. Plan on protecting sensitive vegetation from the cold temperatures. Monday afternoon, sunshine will help to warm temperatures back into the 60s.