LAURENS, S.C. — A South Carolina mom wants her son's middle school to take another look at the dress code after she says her son was bullied because of a violation.

Lori Orr's son is in the sixth grade and she said he was sent to the principal's office Monday for having a hole in his jeans.

She told NBC station WYFF it is ridiculous her son has been reprimanded over the dress code in front of other classmates which has lead to bullying.

The school district released a statement that said, "If a teacher has a dress code concern, it is not unusual for a student to be sent to the office to help resolve the issue. This is typically done quietly and discreetly."

