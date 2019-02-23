ST. LOUIS — A potent weather system will slide across the region Saturday into Saturday night. Scattered showers and storms are expected during the day Saturday. The best chance of strong to severe storms will be across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, mainly during the afternoon hours Saturday.

A few showers are possible early Saturday and perhaps a rumble of thunder. It will be much warmer by Saturday afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s as more showers and a few storms move through the region.

While it will be breezy Saturday, winds will get even stronger overnight Saturday into Sunday. Some areas, especially north and east of St. Louis could see wind gusts to 40 or 45 m.p.h.

A wind advisory is in effect Late Saturday night into Sunday, but does not include the immediate metro area.

