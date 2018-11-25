LUMBERTON, N.C. — The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI are asking for the public be on the lookout for a pair of shoes that belong to 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Hania has been missing since Nov. 5 when she was kidnapped outside her home in North Carolina.

Before she disappeared, Hania’s family bought a new, very distinctive pair of Adidas tennis shoes for her. The shoes are white with black stripes and contain colorful stitching on the back heel of the shoe.

"We want to draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnaper could try and get rid of them for that reason," said a FBI Supervisory Senior Agent

“Think through what you’ve seen since November 5th, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnaper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” said FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Andy De la Rocha.

Relatives said the eighth-grader went outside to start a relative's SUV on Nov. 5 to prepare to leave for the school bus stop. Police said a man then forced her into an SUV and drove off.

The SUV, which was owned by a relative of Hania, was later found in Lumberton, several miles from the mobile home park where she disappeared.

The FBI also has been asking deer hunters in the area where she disappeared to turn over surveillance video in hopes of finding new clues.

The agency said it needed "every piece of video" that could help determine the exact movements of the SUV stolen from the mobile home park where Hania Aguilar was kidnapped.

