COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects who robbed a GCS Credit Union in Collinsville as employees were arriving to work on Saturday morning.

The Collinsville Police Department says it responded to a call of an armed robbery at the bank at 1502 Vandalia St. around 8:20 a.m.

Employees say that as they were entering the building two male suspects armed with pistols rushed them and demanded money. One suspect put cash into a black duffel bag while the other suspect held the employees at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled in a yellow, newer model Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows. They were last seen driving westbound on Beltline Road at North Keebler Avenue.

The first suspect had been wearing black Adidas pants, black shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect was wearing Black pants, black shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cerna at 618-344-2131 ext. 5268 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.