MINNEAPOLIS — The driver of a semi truck who drove through I-35W during a peaceful protest for George Floyd Sunday evening has been arrested, and officials say no protesters were injured.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

A witness said he saw the truck "barreling down, blaring its horn" without appearing to have any intention of stopping, as protesters gathered peacefully on Interstate 35W.

"You heard a horn," he told KARE 11's Boyd Huppert. "It was barreling into that crowd and they were separating, just parting, thankfully."

Police fired tear gas trying to remove crowds of protesters off the ramp onto Interstate 35 from University. It's unclear what prompted the move but it came shortly after the truck drove through.