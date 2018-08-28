ORLANDO, Fla.—A distressed man was okay Tuesday afternoon after semi-trucks lined up under an overpass on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the Florida Turnpike was closed in both directions while a distressed man was on the Kirkman Road overpass.
The man came off the bridge on his own, said FHP.
If you or a loved one is experiencing depression, emotional distress and/or a suicidal crisis, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It's open 24/7, toll-free.
© 2018 WTSP