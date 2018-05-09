CLEVELAND -- "In season one, Serial investigated a murder case. In season two, it was the court martial of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl. Now for season three, Serial is taking on the whole criminal justice system: A year inside the Cleveland criminal courts. It’s one courthouse, told week by week.”

Since the first season, people have asked host Sarah Koenig and the Serial team: What does that case -- Adnan Syed’s murder conviction -- tell us about the criminal justice system?

“Extraordinary cases like Adnan Syed’s are not what’s filling America’s courtrooms,” according to a press release. “To tackle the criminal justice system, Serial would need to look at something different: Ordinary cases. So they did. It was inside these ordinary cases, the kind that are overflowing America’s courthouses, where Serial found the troubling machinery of the criminal justice system on full display.”

Listen to the season 3 trailer:

So how did the focus land here in Northeast Ohio?

“They chose Cleveland, because they were given extraordinary access to record inside courtrooms, judges’ chambers, back hallways and attorneys’ offices," a press release reveals. "Koenig and reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi spent more than a year there, looking at small criminal cases like weed possession and disorderly conduct, all the way up to the most serious felonies. They documented how justice is calculated -- the manipulations, the distortions, the justifications, the gap between what people did and what they were punished for.”

The first two episodes of season three will be released Sept. 20 with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

“Every case Emmanuel and I followed, there came a point where we thought: No, this can’t be how it works,” Koenig said. “And then we were like, Oh! Oh my god. This is how it works! This is how it happens! People who work in the system, or have been through the system, they know this. But millions more people do not. And for the past year I’ve had this urgent feeling of wanting to kind of hold open the courthouse door, and wave people inside. Because things are happening -- shocking things, fascinating things -- in plain sight.”

Serial is the most popular podcast ever created with more than 340 million downloads within the first two seasons. It’s also the first podcast to ever win a Peabody Award.

Listeners can hear Serial for free via podcast apps such as Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. Serial is also available for free on Pandora. After subscribing, listeners will automatically receive all episodes as they are released.

